New elite sixth form in Sheffield to be 'unapologetically academic' as it looks to smash barriers around social mobility

Sheffield's new Mercia Collegiate Sixth Form at Mercia School has set out an aim to get gifted Yorkshire teenagers into the world’s best universities.

This is a school that will be "unapologetically academic", leaders have said, as they look to welcome their first 100 students from September next year.

Today, they call for academic students from across the whole city and nearby north Derbyshire, from any background, to apply.

Mercia students in solo study

Ruth Hollingsworth, director of the new sixth form, said the aim was to "advantage the disadvantaged" in the name of social mobility.

She said: “We are giving people the private school experience without the private school fees.

"It’s about redefining the sixth form and the meaning of elite. Elite should be about quality, not entitlement.

“When it comes to the number of Sheffield pupils getting to Oxbridge, the numbers are really low compared to other cities. We want to change that.”

Ruth Hollingsworth and Dean Webster

Earlier this year, the DfE set out plans for elite centres for learning under its Levelling Up White Paper, but this is a project that has come about outside of this remit.

Purpose-built Mercia School, part of Mercia Learning Trust, is currently the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield.

For a place at the new sixth form students will need top GCSE grades, to pass an entrance exam - and to undergo an interview process.

This is partly about preparing students for the reality of an Oxbridge setting or similarly at some of the country's leading universities.

Mercia School

Through formal interviews, students will be assessed on their love of their chosen subject, breadth of knowledge, drive and comprehension.

For external applications who qualify, priority for places will go firstly to looked after children and those who have been previously looked after.

It will then go to pupils who qualify for, or who have qualified for, free school meals in the past six years.

Those gaining a place will be "immersed" into a teaching environment focused on A-Level success, the school has said, but also teaching beyond A Level in ethics and approach so that university is not a "step too far".

Part of the programme will also see students prepared for university applications, which can prove daunting and especially so at Oxbridge level.

There will be "rigorous" solo study, as well as preparations around the culture of university life.

A disproportionate amount of university dropouts are students from working class backgrounds.

Ensuring gifted students get the best chance at academic success goes beyond A-Level grades, school leaders have said, with a focus on young people settling at university. Among teaching staff are Oxbridge alumni.

Students with a specific career path can also be part of in-house medical or law schools, with guest speakers and focus groups.

School leaders said they have worked closely with high achieving sixth forms in London on their vision.

The school is also considering scholarship opportunities and extra support measures.

This is unique to the city, the school argues, insisting it is not competing with nearby offers but catering to a niche market that is not provided for locally.

Essentially, the school outlines, it wants to attract the "truly academic pupil" who seeks an "intense" academic challenge and is willing to work for it.

Mercia School headteacher Dean Webster said there was no sixth form like it in Yorkshire.

He added: “There are bright pupils in every postcode and we want them all to have the chance to study at our new sixth form.

“A lot of students want degrees in dentistry, law or medicine and they need a lot of support to get there - we want to give that support to the people who need it.

“We are unapologetically academic. There will be no other sixth form like it.”