New Eton-backed college in Middlesbrough 'paused' by the Government

Plans for an Eton-backed college in Middlesbrough remain stalled a year after the government announced a “pause” on the proposals.

The planned free sixth form for 480 students, led by Eton College and Star Academies, was first announced in 2022 and was followed by the previous Conservative government giving the plans the green light in 2023.

Plans had originally been to take on the first intake of 240 students this year, but in October 2024, no stakeholder was able to give a definitive date for when pupils would be welcomed.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Eton Star Partnership did say that progress towards opening Eton Star Teesside was continuing to “gain momentum”.

Eton College in Berkshire. Photo credit: Tim Ockenden/PA Wire

The following week, ministers paused plans to open the new college in Middlesbrough as part of a wider review of a planned 44 new state schools, which had been put forward by the previous government.

The pause came after the government launched a review into whether the new mainstream schools offer value for money. An update on the wider matter from the government will be made before the end of this year, according to children’s minister Josh MacAlister.

Local political reaction to the pause was varied a year ago, with one Labour councillor saying that the news was “welcome” whilst a former Tory MP called it a “tragic decision”.

Opinion on the matter remains split in Middlesbrough politics, while the Eton Star Partnership says they are still “fully committed” to the project.

Councillor Mieka Smiles and Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP Simon Clarke. Picture/credit: Ian Cooper/Teesside Live.

Conservative Councillor Mieka Smiles, a long-time advocate of Eton Star Teesside, said: “I am utterly dismayed that Bridget Phillipson appears willing to sacrifice opportunities for Middlesbrough’s most gifted but deprived pupils simply to satisfy her own pathetic prejudices about Eton.

“This college could transform lives in our town. Standing in the way of success for the very children she claims to champion is disgraceful – and I will not let it go unchallenged.”

Andy McDonald, Labour MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East, voiced a different view, parts of which have previously been shared by local Labour councillors.

He said: “A year has now passed since the decision to pause and review plans for an Eton Star college on Teesside but it remains the case that we already have a surplus of sixth form provision in our region.

“Within that provision we have the Education Training Collective (ETC) which includes Stockton Riverside College, Redcar & Cleveland College, Bede Sixth Form and NETA.

ETC was graded ‘outstanding’ pretty much across the board in its most recent Ofsted visit this year, while the wonderful Middlesbrough College remains rated as ‘good’ with many outstanding features. Other providers across the region also provide excellent opportunities for our young people.

“I am hugely ambitious for all our young people and with the comprehensive provision of quality education already existing in our area I would welcome Eton finding a way to support our existing institutions in a way which does not undermine the excellent offer we already have and makes sure we have education provision which will nurture and bring out the talent of every young person.”

An Eton Star Partnership spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to Eton Star Teesside and have been in extensive discussions with the government to press our case. Educationally, we feel the project would be hugely beneficial to the region and have already built strong partnerships throughout Teesside and beyond.

“As it stands, too many young people in the region do well at GCSE but do not go on to win places at leading universities because they don’t fulfil their potential in sixth form.

"Our modelling suggests Eton Star Teesside would generate up to 150 additional top A Level grades each year, with around 60 more young people progressing annually to Oxbridge, Russell Group universities, or highly competitive courses such as veterinary science and medicine.”