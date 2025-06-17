New Forest School Nursery to open in North Yorkshire town

A new Forest School nursery is set to open its doors this September on Stokesley Business Park, bringing 100 additional early years places to the region amid increasing demand for childcare provision across North Yorkshire.

The new nursery, operated by Rosedene Nurseries, will cater for children aged six weeks to four years, with places also available for out-of-school and holiday clubs for children up to age 11. The setting will serve families in Stokesley, Great Ayton, Hutton Rudby and surrounding villages, with open days scheduled throughout August ahead of the official opening on 1 September.

The launch coincides with the government’s upcoming expansion of free childcare entitlements, which will include children from nine months of age from this autumn. The development of the Stokesley nursery has been supported through partnership working with North Yorkshire Council’s Early Years Team, ensuring local infrastructure keeps pace with growing demand.

Rosedene Stokesley will become the flagship site for the group’s Forest School model, featuring bespoke outdoor learning areas and an emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable practices. The setting will also serve as the nursery group’s Head Office and regional training hub, supporting professional development across its 12 sites in the North East.

Forest School activities at Rosedene are centred on outdoor exploration and experiential learning, including den building, sensory play, and carefully supervised activities like fire pit cooking—aimed at fostering resilience, problem-solving and a lasting connection with nature.

Alice Haslam, Managing Director of Rosedene Nurseries, said:

“We are incredibly excited to bring our Forest School ethos to this fantastic new setting in Stokesley. The nursery will offer children a calm, nature-connected environment that supports their learning and wellbeing, while also providing valuable additional places for local families. It will also be our business Head Office, with a hub for training and development across our team, helping us continue to grow a strong, skilled early years workforce.”

Rosedene currently employs over 175 early years educators and is nationally recognised for its apprenticeship programme, which was recently commended in the House of Commons as the UK’s top Early Years Apprenticeship Provider. The group has also been named one of the top three medium-sized nursery groups in the country.