New Principal takes Centre-Stage at Stagecoach Pudsey

Claire Hookham Williams is set to inspire the next generation of budding young performers in Pudsey.

Industry professional Claire took on the role as the new Principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Pudsey last month, bringing with her a wealth of creative experience and enthusiasm to her new role.

Since first stepping on stage at just eight years old, Claire has been devoted to the Performing arts, boosting her confidence to achieve greatness both on and off the stage. Since then, her impressive ‘CV’ boasts performances at a number of iconic venues including the Wakefield Theatre Royal and Opera House, The Rotherham Civic Theatre and The Bridlington Spa Theatre.

Claire holds a BA (Hons) in Theatre Studies and a PhD in Management – the perfect combination for a Stagecoach Principal!

Claire can’t wait to get going with her new team at Stagecoach Pudsey: ‘I’m buzzing with excitement at the opportunity to build a strong, creative programme that will challenge the talented children of Pudsey, whilst being fun, educational, stimulating and rewarding for them. We have been extremely busy planning the year and its activities including professional director and choreographer workshops, planning this December’s Panto and even planning through to our Easter Workshops in 2026!’

Stagecoach Performing Arts Pudsey is part of the biggest network of extra-curricular performing arts schools in the UK. The classes are divided across Early Stages (ages 4-6), Main Stages (ages 6-15) and Further Stages (ages 15+) and cover singing, dancing and acting.

With a network of over 60,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.