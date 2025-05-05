A computer generated image of the new school building.

Skelton Primary School received Government funding for the work with existing buildings suffering from a number of issues.

A large rural-based primary school has been given the go-ahead for a new replacement school building.

The Department for Education (DfE) successfully applied for the planning permission required on behalf of Skelton Primary School from Redcar and Cleveland Council with the work to be carried out by construction and engineering firm Tilbury Douglas.

The new two storey T-shaped building will be built to the south of the current site on school playing fields.

Skelton Primary School.

Three existing buildings are due to be demolished with landscaping and car parking provision also part of the scheme.

There will be an increase of eight spaces on top of the 65 already existing on the site, in Station Lane, Skelton, according to submitted planning documents.

A total of 54 full-time equivalent staff are based at the school, which has approximately 630 pupils.

Another element of the scheme proposed is a new playing field and sports court, while new habitat areas with wildflower planting are planned.

In a comment on the application, the council’s director of children and families, Danielle Swainston said: “I am supportive of this application [which] will ensure our children can be taught in high quality facilities that promote excellent teaching and learning.”

A design and access statement accompanying the application said refurbishment had been considered of the buildings due to come down, but it was deemed inappropriate.

Condition surveys identified a number of issues, including cracks within structures, loose and weathered brickwork and “potential roof failures” due to ongoing modifications across a number of years.

It said a refurbishment would be of a “significant length” and extensive temporary accommodation for youngsters would also be required.

A public consultation exercise over the plans was held in June last year with no objections being received, although concerns were raised over the impact of construction traffic.

The statement said: “The orientation and location of the single, two-storey school building provide improvements in terms of de-carbonisation, high sustainability, energy efficiency and the health and safety of pupils and staff in line with the DfE guidance and specification.”

A planning statement, meanwhile, drawn up by Leeds-based DPP Planning on behalf of the DfE said the school has been awarded central Government funding via a school re-building programme “due to the fact that the existing buildings are life-expired and no longer fit for modern day teaching purposes”.

Once the project was complete, the existing school would be demolished and the playing fields replaced.

The statement added: “The proposed school building will comprise of a two storey, T-shaped building situated to the south of the site.

“[It is] a reduced footprint when compared with the existing school building and will consolidate the facilities as a single school block for ease of operation.

“Internally, the new school building will provide teaching accommodation, a hall to be used for dining and sports, offices, and other social and storage spaces.”

It said the building would be modern in design and possess roof mounted air source heat pumps and solar photovoltaic panels.

An existing multi use games area will remain and a hard court area is to be created to the northern part of the site.