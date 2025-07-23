New sponsors announced as date approaches for North Green Skills Conference

A string of new sponsors have been announced for the 2025 edition of the North Green Skills Conference, set to take place in Hull later this year.

Organised by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company, National World, the conference is to be held at the Hull’s Guildhall on September 24 between 9am and 3pm.

The event will mark the first time the Green Skills Conference has come to the Yorkshire and Humber region, having previously been held in Manchester and Newcastle.

Humber Energy Board has now been announced as a new sponsor, bringing Jade Fernandez, head of stakeholder engagement and public affairs at SSE Thermal, as a speaker at the event.

The Humber Energy Board is a Industry-led body which is aiming to deliver the UK's largest decarbonised industrial cluster in the Humber region.

Decarbonising the Humber is seen as a vital in the UK’s net zero ambitions, with the industry-heavy region generating 20 per cent of the UK’s total electricity, creating one-third of the UK’s refinery products and being the location for the importation of around one-fifth of all gas into the country.

Speaking on why the group had chosen to sponsor the event, a spokesperson for Humber Energy Board said: "The transition to net zero is an opportunity that if done right could create over 20,000 new jobs in our region, whilst protecting the one in 10 jobs that already exist in energy intensive industries across the Humber.

“We’re already investing in the new skills and talent they need to deliver this transition, but if we are to truly seize this opportunity for people living in and around the Humber, we need to work collaboratively to go faster and further."

Northern Net Zero Accelerator has also been announced as a new sponsor for the event.

The £5m Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council-funded programme partners with universities, industry, government, and the public to support projects and activities to realise an equitable transition to net zero.

The Accelerator aims to "drive innovation in low-carbon energy, storage, and end-use integration to decarbonise the North East, Teesside, and Humber region.”

This year’s North Green Skills Conference will see an opening address by the chair of Future Humber, Bill Walker.

It will also host speakers from Maersk Training, Groupe Atlantic, as well as local colleges and universities.

Exhibitors will include Local Net Zero Hubs, Speak Carbon, and Bishop Burton College.

Among the topics due to be discussed at the event are the future of green skills in the north; the barriers to filling the green skills gap; delivering a regional strategy for jobs and how education and training needs to evolve.

The event will also feature a presentation from young people on the future of the North and what they want to see happening.

A National World spokesperson said: "The race to a net-zero economy relies on the jobs we do and the skills we need. It is now more important than ever for all industries to support in reskilling the job market to meet this growing demand.

"The conference will bring together politicians, business leaders, academics and media from a cross section of sectors. Speakers and attendees will debate the challenges the North of England face and discuss the best way forward to achieve our shared goals. Sustainability in the UK has never been more important.

"It is time for all sectors to come together to discuss the skills we need to get our economy back on track."

A spokesperson for sponsor NOCN said in April: "Now in our third year of supporting the Green Skills event, NOCN Group is proud to champion the development of sustainable workforces and a green economy.

"With a strong heritage in vocational education, we empower learners, centres, and employers to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce—placing environmental sustainability at the heart of what we do. Our mission remains clear: to transform lives, society, and economies through impactful, future-fit learning.”

The event is also sponsored by Skills Bootcamps Hull & East Riding.