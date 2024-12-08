Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 2,366 children across the county rely on taxis to take them to school, just over half of whom attend schools for special educational needs.

The cost of providing transport has more than doubled over the past five years owing to rising fuel and insurance costs, the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 10,000 children a day take council-funded transport to school across the county. The council has a legal responsibility to provide transport to any child who lives more than two miles from their nearest school if under the age of eight, or three miles if they are are eight or over.

North Yorkshire Councli has been spending more than £130,000 every day on taxi so students can get to school

While most children using funded transport travel on coaches, North Yorkshire’s rural nature means many travel in small vehicles, defined as seating eight passengers or less. Around 20 per cent of the children travelling in taxis do so alone.

The taxis come from privately-owned companies which bid for contracts, and the council has now confirmed it is looking into reducing the number of children travelling alone.

The daily bill of £137,529.61 equates to a cost of £58 per child per day, and means that some £26m is spent a year on taxi services. The figures were obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One senior officer said the authority was looking trying to merge taxis where children are currently travelling individually in a bid to save costs.

Amanda Newbold, assistant director for inclusion, said: “We’re looking at sole and dual usage of vehicles. What we want to do is reduce the number of spare seats.

“We’re looking at the reason why we’d need a small vehicle for a solo traveller. That could be because they’re the only child going to that school, or it could be that they’re going far out of area.”

Asked how the council choose which taxi firms provide the services, Ms Newbold said: “We’re always looking at effective use of procurement to make sure that we’ve got as many options as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have in the contracts the opportunity to vary them with just a month’s notice.”

Home to school travel is the council’s third highest spend, after adult social care and waste management.