North Yorkshire nursery shut after Ofsted raises serious safety concerns

Abbey Fields Day Nursery in Selby Business Park was rated inadequate and shut, following an inspection in March.

Ofsted said children’s safety at the nursery, which cared for 63 children under the age of five, was “not prioritised” and staff were not aware of child protection issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report, the watchdog said: “Several serious incidents have not been reported to the relevant agencies in a timely or appropriate manner, such as Ofsted and the local authority designated officer.

Abbey Fields Day Nursery in Selby Business Park was rated inadequate and shut, following an inspection in March.

“Some staff have awareness of the procedure for whistle-blowing but have not followed this through. In addition, some staff are not aware of the signs of potential abuse and fail to identify the appropriate action needed.

“These weaknesses place children at potential risk of harm.

“Although managers provide staff with access to training in child protection, this is not effective and some staff have gaps in their understanding.”

Inspectors also found that staff had built strong relationships with children, offered a range of activities, helped toddlers develop language and social skills and responded to the individual needs of babies at the nursery, which was run by Abbey Nurseries Limited.

But the inspectors also said the teaching offered to some children was “unclear and inconsistent”, older children were not “challenged or stimulated” and the management team did not provide staff with effective support.

Ofsted said it took enforcement action and issued the owners of the nursery with a welfare requirements notice, which sets about a range of improvements that must be made.

Shortly after that inspection, Ofsted visited Abbey Place Day Nursery – another nursery in Selby which is also run by Abbey Nurseries Limited.

A Ofsted spokeswoman said: “Following this visit we suspended the provider’s registration and an associated registration for Phazers out of school club.