North Yorkshire sixth form to permanently close after decline in student numbers
Post-16 education at Boroughbridge High School will end after years of declining student numbers lead to a consultation in Autumn 2021. The decision was made the following spring by governors at the school to temporarily suspend entries to its sixth form for two years from September 2022.
During this time some students were travelling to King James’s School in Knaresborough to take their classes. Both schools share a governing body.
After a consultation was launched earlier this year to seek views about the future of the school’s sixth form, North Yorkshire Council has decided this week to approve its closure.
North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Amanda Newbold, said: “Over the past few years, a decline in post-16 pupil numbers at the school has made it more difficult to maintain viable sixth form class sizes at Boroughbridge High School in terms of quality of experience, subject breadth and financial viability.
“We are ambitious for all our children and young people in North Yorkshire, and try to do all we can to make sure that they receive high quality education in schools and settings across the county.”
There will be no changes to staffing following the sixth form’s closure and the school will remain open and unchanged for secondary school provision.
