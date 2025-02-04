North Yorkshire trusts receive approval to merge

A multi-academy trust responsible for six North Yorkshire schools will become part of Delta Academies Trust, it was announced today.

Coast and Vale Learning Trust, responsible for Scalby School, Newby and Scalby Primary, Friarage Community Primary, Filey School, Lady Lumley’s School in Pickering and Scarborough UTC, has been working with Knottingley-based Delta for the past 10 months and had sought Department for Education approval to merge formally.

The news was welcomed in a joint statement by Chair of Coast and Vale John Riby and Chair of Delta Steve Hodsman.

They said: “We are delighted to have received Ministerial approval for us to move forward, with Coast and Vale Learning Trust joining Delta Academies Trust. Delta is a very high-performing family of schools with a national reputation for educational excellence.

"Delta prides itself on delivering transformational change, using its well-established systems and structures of support, challenge, and targeted intervention."

Coast and Vale was founded by Scalby School eight years ago and has since continued to evolve.

The statement continued: “Coast and Vale has embarked on a journey to deliver school improvement. This is the next step in our collaboration to deliver educational excellence.

“The challenges for coastal regions like Scarborough, the Vale of Pickering and other East Coast communities require a wider strategic solution. We will gain enormously from the two Trusts joining together.

“The East Coast region is poised to benefit from the economic resurgence driven by the offshore renewable industry. It is vital that towns, villages and residents benefit from the jobs and career opportunities this brings.

“We need a highly educated and talented workforce capable of taking their place in the industries of tomorrow and this calls on educational leaders to embrace a wider and more exciting and aspirant vision for our children."

Chief Executive Officer at Delta Paul Tarn, who has fulfilled a similar role at Coast and Vale since April, said it would help train existing and future staff from across the East Coast region.

“I think we can make a huge difference,” he said. “Pupils and students from all our academies will benefit from the full range of resources, including enhanced learning environments and access to Delta’s two outdoor education centres in the Lake District and North Yorkshire.

"Staff will enjoy wider training and development opportunities to support them in providing the very-best education. “I think this will be a fabulous time for those children and staff at the academies and the wider community.