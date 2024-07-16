Ofsted grades local primary school as ‘Outstanding’ across the board

Inspectors say that pupils thrive in this exceptional schoolOutwood Primary Academy Alne has been rated ‘Outstanding’ across the board in its first Ofsted inspection since joining the Outwood family of schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before joining Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), the school, then Alne Primary School, was rated as ‘Inadequate’ due to factors including poor pupil outcomes and a lack of professional development for staff. Now, inspectors say that the relentless focus on school improvement by leaders in the school and the trust has transformed the school.

The most recent report which comes after a two-day inspection in June, opens by saying ‘The quality of education that the school provides is outstanding. It goes beyond the academic. Pupils are inspired and enthusiastic learners. They thrive in this exceptional school.’

Some highlights of the report are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children and principal from Outwood Primary Academy Alne

Pupils work with high levels of engagement and interest. This begins in the Reception Year where children make a flying start to their school journey. They achieve exceptionally well.

This exemplary school secures an exceptional education for pupils.

Pupils attend this nurturing school happily and regularly.

Pupils are extremely well prepared for life beyond the school gates.

The expertly delivered curriculum embeds and deepens pupils’ subject-specific vocabulary. Pupils are articulate.

The expertise of staff, daily phonics teaching and extra reading practice means that pupils learn to read quickly.

Staff benefit from the collaborative, coaching approach of the trust. They feel exceptionally well supported with their workload and well-being.

Michelle Dawson, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Alne, said: “It's a privilege to work with the pupils, staff and families at Alne. This result reflects everyone’s hard work and commitment over the last 5 years.”