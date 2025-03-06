Olympic champion Tessa Sanderson CBE inspires GSAL pupils ahead of International Women’s Day

Tessa, who made history as the first black British woman to win an Olympic gold medal when she triumphed in the javelin at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, spoke to both senior and primary pupils during a special assembly.

She captivated the audience with stories of her dreams and the challenges she overcame in her career, inspiring the next generation to pursue their ambitions with determination.

Following the assembly, Tessa delivered a session for GCSE and A-level PE students, offering valuable insights into elite-level sport and the mindset required to compete at the highest level.

Reflecting on her visit, Tessa said: “It’s been wonderful to meet so many bright and enthusiastic young people at GSAL. Sport has the power to teach resilience, discipline and confidence, and I hope my story encourages students to remember their dreams, set their own goals and work hard to achieve them.”

Sue Woodroofe, Principal of GSAL, expressed her appreciation for Tessa’s visit, saying: “We were honoured to welcome Tessa Sanderson CBE to GSAL and hear first-hand about her incredible sporting journey.

"As we approach International Women’s Day, her story of perseverance and achievement serves as an inspiration to all our students, encouraging them to aim high and believe in their potential.”

A-level PE student, footballer and defensive hockey player, Charlotte, who attended Tessa’s session, added: “It was amazing to hear from someone who has competed at the highest level. Tessa’s passion for sport and her advice on overcoming challenges really resonated with me. Her visit has definitely motivated me to push myself further in my own sporting journey.”

Tessa’s visit was a fitting way to celebrate International Women’s Day, reinforcing the importance of resilience, ambition and breaking barriers in all areas of life.

4 . Contributed Tessa Sanderson in action in Atlanta 1996 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales