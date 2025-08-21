Olympic hopeful Hollie makes a splash with GCSE success

Olympic hopeful Hollie is celebrating an impressive set of GCSE results.
Olympic hopeful Hollie, a student at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), has plenty to celebrate after securing an impressive set of GCSE results. Hollie, who recently won a bronze medal at the 2025 European Junior Swimming Championships, achieved a string of top grades alongside her demanding training schedule.

“I’ve been surrounded by an amazing support network - my friends, family, school and the City of Leeds Swimming Club,” said Hollie. She plans to continue swimming alongside her A-levels before trying out for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

This year’s GCSE cohort at GSAL includes one of the country’s most promising young physicists and an international hockey player. Six students had particular cause for celebration after achieving 9s - the highest possible grade - across the board in 10 subjects. Additionally, 30 students achieved 10 grade 8s and 9s.

Helen Stansfield, head of senior school at GSAL, said: “Hollie’s GCSE success speaks for itself, but her achievements are even more impressive in the context of her incredible sporting successes. We can’t wait to see what she does next, both in the classroom and in the pool.”

