Olympic hopeful Hollie makes a splash with GCSE success
“I’ve been surrounded by an amazing support network - my friends, family, school and the City of Leeds Swimming Club,” said Hollie. She plans to continue swimming alongside her A-levels before trying out for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
This year’s GCSE cohort at GSAL includes one of the country’s most promising young physicists and an international hockey player. Six students had particular cause for celebration after achieving 9s - the highest possible grade - across the board in 10 subjects. Additionally, 30 students achieved 10 grade 8s and 9s.
Helen Stansfield, head of senior school at GSAL, said: “Hollie’s GCSE success speaks for itself, but her achievements are even more impressive in the context of her incredible sporting successes. We can’t wait to see what she does next, both in the classroom and in the pool.”