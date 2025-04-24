The expansion of two Yorkshire special schools has been described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to boost capacity and support the needs of children and young people.

A progress update on the £46.6m development of the Joseph Norton Academy and Woodley School and College will be heard by Kirklees Council’s children’s scrutiny panel next week. Each of the schools are being rebuilt and expanded to take more students, with spades set to go in the ground at both sites by June.

The new Joseph Norton Academy is moving from Scissett and being rebuilt at Deighton Road, Huddersfield. It will cater for 132 pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs, rather than just the 63 pupils it has at the moment.

Initial planning permission was granted for the academy in July last year but now, some changes have been made to “improve value for money”. The council says the changes will not come at the detriment of the functioning of the building or learning environment, with a decision on the latest application expected next month.

An artist's impression of the new Joseph Norton Academy

As for Woodley School and College, this will be relocating to the site of the former Almondbury High School. Once it’s up and running in its new premises, Woodley will be able to accommodate 180 pupils, plus a further 14 at its post-16 provision in Byram Arcade.

Before development can get underway, extensive demolition of the old high school’s buildings needs to take place. However, strides have been made elsewhere, with telecom masts removed from the current building and a private pre-school successfully relocated from the site.

When plans to expand Woodley School and College were approved last year, Cllr Viv Kendrick, Cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: “Increasing pupil places will enable more children and young people with complex autism to secure places and thrive in a local educational setting.

“Creating more SEND provision within Kirklees helps to meet local needs, reduces travel times for children and families and supports pupils to fulfil their potential.

“Children and young people with complex needs often make better, more sustained progress when they attend a setting with access to specialist teaching, support staff and resources. This can be in a variety of settings, including special schools.