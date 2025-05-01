Open day announced at CCS Seacole Park

Compass Community School Seacole Park will be holding an open day on Tuesday, June 3, welcoming local families to visit the school between 1:30pm and 5pm.

The Beverley-based school, which supports children aged 7 and over with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) is part of the Compass Community Schools network. Seacole Park provides a therapeutic approach to education, aiming to re-engage pupils who have struggled in mainstream settings.

The school was recently rated Outstanding by Ofsted in the categories of personal development, and behaviour and attitudes. Inspectors noted the strength of relationships between staff and students, highlighting a positive and supportive school culture.

Headteacher Sarah Kerwin hopes the open day will give families the opportunity to meet staff, see the school’s facilities, and learn more about the support available to students.

“We’re proud of the progress our students make here,” she said. “This event will allow parents and carers to understand how we work, and how we support young people both academically and emotionally.”

Seacole Park is one of 21 Compass Community Schools across the country, and is focused on helping students develop the confidence and skills needed to succeed in education and beyond.

Parents and carers who are interested in attending the open day are asked to contact the school by email at [email protected]