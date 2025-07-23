Ormiston South Parade Academy celebrates SATs cuccess
This year, 82% of pupils achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths (RWM) – 20 percentage points above the national average of 62% – while 63% reached greater depth in maths, reflecting a strong culture of academic ambition and achievement.
The results highlight OSPA’s commitment to high standards, expertly delivered teaching and a nurturing environment where every child is supported to succeed. They also build on the school’s ongoing work to develop a curriculum that both challenges and inspires pupils to reach their full potential.
The strong SATs performance follows a highly positive Ofsted visit earlier this year. Inspectors praised OSPA for its “high ambitions for pupils’ academic achievement,” “warm, caring atmosphere,” and inclusive culture. Pupils were described as “confident,” “proud ambassadors,” and “well prepared for secondary school.” This supportive and ambitious environment has clearly contributed to the academy’s impressive SATs outcomes, with pupils thriving both personally and academically.
Moving forward, the academy is committed to continuing to build on this success and ensuring every child has the support and opportunities to thrive.
Kate Steward, Principal at Ormiston South Parade Academy, said: “These results are a real reflection of what we’re all about at OSPA – high expectations, a well-thought-out curriculum, and individual knowledge of every child. Strong relationships underpin everything we do, and it’s thanks to our inspirational teachers and support staff that our pupils are able to thrive and achieve such fantastic outcomes.”
Rebecca Bierton, National Director of Primary at Ormiston Academies Trust, added: “To see 82% of pupils achieve the expected standard across reading, writing, and maths is an incredible accomplishment and speaks volumes about the drive, determination and expertise within the school. South Parade is setting a shining example of what can be achieved when high expectations are paired with a deeply inclusive and supportive ethos.”