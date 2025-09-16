Outbreak of Norovirus forces Yorkshire SEND college to close
On Tuesday (Sept 16), Camphill, in Wakefield, announced it would be closed for staff and students following an outbreak of Norovirus on the campus.
Norovirus, also called the winter vomiting bug, is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.
The college made the announcement on their website and posted a statement on social media.
The announcement said: “COLLEGE CLOSURE. Due to an outbreak of Noro Virus we have decided to close the college to ALL STAFF AND STUDENTS until the end of Thursday.
“This is to give us time to undertake a full deep clean.
“College will be open to all staff and students on Friday 19th at the normal time.”
Camphill Wakefield is a specialist college for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.
Camphill Wakefield has been contacted for a further comment.