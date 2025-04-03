Outstanding Beverley nursery announces 50% increase in places

Building work will be taking place at Fir Trees Nursery School in Beverley – which recently received an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rating – to increase nursery places and provide an enhanced offering to children aged 0 – 4 years in the East Riding.

Plans include conversion of an outdoor barn – which is currently used for outdoor activities – into a warm and welcoming indoor space. The main nursery building will also be reconfigured to create three, new open plan spaces, with a free flow pathway connecting them all.

“The work taking place in the nursery means we can increase nursery places by 50% - which is much-needed at the moment, following the change in government funding for childcare,” said manager Lauren Turner.

“Demand for nursery places is high, so we’re delighted to be able to meet that demand and make it easier for parents to return to work, with childcare taken care of.

Children at Fir Trees Nursery

“Crucially, the new layout will connect all children to our outdoor space - wherever they are in the nursery. This will enable more outside play and outdoor learning opportunities. Previously, the layout meant that the garden wasn’t able to be utilised to its fullest, so we’re really happy that we’ll be able to make full use of the space – and the children can’t wait!”

Established almost 30 years ago, co-directors Caroline Woodcock and Laura Kitney acquired Fir Trees in 2023. Caroline said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Fir Trees. We’ve been on a real journey over the last two years. Having secured an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating and with our experienced team in place, now felt like the right time to make our new building plans a reality.”

Among the features highlighted in Fir Trees’ recent Ofsted report were the close bonds formed between staff and children, with the report stating: “Children demonstrate that they are extremely happy, settled and secure. Staff create a warm and calm atmosphere for children to learn, and they go above and beyond to ensure that all children have the best start in life.”

Katie Potter, deputy manager, said: “The Ofsted report was a real motivator for us and confirmed that we’re ready for the next phase in our journey. The building work is due to complete in September.”

Children at Fir Trees Nursery

Laura Kitney, co-director, added: “I’d like to thank our incredible team and parents for their support and commitment to our outstanding – and growing – nursery, and we look forward to welcoming new children and parents to the nursery in September!”