‘Outstanding’ Ofsted report for The Old School House Nursery in Sancton

Staff at The Old School House Nursery in Sancton celebrate their ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report.

The nursery was awarded the top rating in all four key areas (quality of education, behaviour and attitude, personal development, leadership and management). This was the first routine inspection the provider received since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The inspector conducted a learning walk with the manager and spoke to parents during the visit in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “Staff plan an awe-inspiring, precisely tailored curriculum and reflect children’s experiences and interests all around the nursery.

“Children have formed wonderful friendships and secure attachments with staff.

“All the children thrive on the rich experiences that help them to learn about the world around them.”

Being recognised as ‘outstanding’ in all areas for a third time in a row is something that Sally Rustomji and her team are incredibly proud to achieve.

Sally said: “Knowing that the Ofsted inspector recognised what I see across the nursery every single day fills me with huge pride.

“The whole team are truly deserving of this recognition for the sheer dedication, passion, and hard work that they put into ensuring that they make a difference in the children’s lives.

“There is no greater joy than to build a curriculum for our children which is recognised as outstanding.

“We look forward to celebrating with the children over the coming weeks and we would like to thank everyone in our nursery and wider Sancton community for all their support.