Plans for children’s home given green light despite 73 objections

Plans for a new children’s home in Dinnington have been recommended for approval, despite attracting 73 objections.

The application, submitted by Bravehearts Care, seeks permission to convert a large detached family home on Swinston Hill Road into a residential care home for up to three children aged 11 to 17. The property would be staffed 24 hours a day by two carers at a time, operating on a shift pattern. No physical alterations to the building are planned, although the driveway would be widened and parking for three vehicles provided.

The original application proposed accommodation for four children, but this was revised in response to concerns over traffic and parking capacity.

According to the applicant, the home would operate as a family-style environment, where carers and children share meals and routines in a supportive setting. The aim is to provide therapeutic care within a residential neighbourhood, allowing young people to remain close to their communities.

Swinston Hill Road

However, the proposal has prompted significant concern among residents. A total of 73 objections were submitted, raising issues such as traffic safety, parking pressure, potential noise and disruption, and fears over anti-social behaviour. Some residents also questioned whether the property was suitable for vulnerable young people, given recent crime in the area, including a firearms incident nearby.

Additional concerns included the impact on property values, lack of information about the children’s needs, and fears about safeguarding. Some residents voiced discomfort with the idea of a private operator running the home, and questioned whether it would be appropriately regulated.

Dinnington St John’s Town Council also objected to the scheme. While recognising the importance of care provision for vulnerable children, the council said the proposal was not suitable for the area and lacked detail on key aspects such as staffing, safeguarding, and operational oversight.

Two letters of support were received. Supporters argued that the home would offer much-needed care for young people and pointed out that parking concerns may be overstated, noting that a large family could generate similar traffic levels.

A report by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council planning acknowledged the volume of opposition but concluded that the proposal meets national and local planning policy. The children’s home, they said, would be regulated by Ofsted and staffed around the clock, ensuring oversight and supervision. They added that activity at the site would likely be similar to that of a larger household and would not significantly harm residential amenity.

Officers also noted that changes to the access and parking arrangements would address highway safety concerns. Planning conditions are proposed to limit the number of children and carers, manage shift patterns, and ensure appropriate on-site parking.