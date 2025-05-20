Pocklington School’s Flight Lieutenant Dare at the memorial service

A moving and historic event has taken place in Boussières-sur-Sambre, in the Nord region of France: the unveiling of a new war memorial – the first of its kind in over 60 years – dedicated to 116 Allied airmen who tragically lost their lives in the Avesnois region during the Second World War.

Among those invited to this significant occasion was Pocklington School’s Flight Lieutenant Patrick Dare, who attended the ceremony alongside Harry Bartlett, chairman and secretary of the 102 (Ceylon) Squadron Association, and John Williams, also a member of the association and nephew of a fallen airman.

The event brought together more than 80 family members of the fallen, from countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. Dignitaries in attendance included French Housing Minister Valérie Létard, military embassy officials, senior officers from France and Canada, and over 70 standard bearers.

Flt Lt Dare was invited not only for his connection to the RAF and the 102 Squadron Association, but also to act as interpreter for the event – translating and assisting throughout the weekend's commemorations.

The event was made possible through the dedication of local historian Bernard Feutry, and researcher Daniel Carville – founder of the France Crashes 1939-1945 project – and local Mayor Claude Dupont.

The connection between Pocklington School and 102 Squadron is a strong one.

For the past five years, cadets from Pocklington’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF) has supported the Squadron Association at commemorative events, providing honour guards and participating in remembrance ceremonies at local sites such as St Catherine’s Church in Barmby Moor and the Wolds Gliding Club.

Flt Lt Dare said: “It was an incredibly emotional and uplifting experience in many ways.

“Although I am not a full-time member of the armed forces, I am proud of my RAFAC reserve commission and humbled to have been part of the military parade and to meet many of the families involved.”

While in France, the group also visited several other significant sites, including Wattignies-la-Victoire, Maubeuge Cemetery, and Brissy-Hamégicourt, where crews from 102 Squadron are buried, some as young as 20.