Pocklington School sees a sevenfold increase in applications for means-tested bursaries

Shape the Future ambassador and governor Kate Groves with student Kim and art teacher Miss Robertson. Photo courtesy of Pocklington School.

Following a sustained programme of outreach activities and visits to local schools, the school successfully generated interest from pupils looking for different post-16 options in the local area.

While visits to the school were not possible due to the Covid pandemic, online presentations and video tours were utilised to demonstrate the wide range of educational and co-curricular opportunities on offer.

Almost 80% of the applications for fee assistance in the last 12 months were successful, with the majority receiving full funding to enable pupils to attend the school.

All of the awards were offered on a strictly means-tested basis to families who would not otherwise be able to afford the full fees.

The increase in applications comes in the same year as Pocklington School has launched its ‘Shape the Future Campaign’ to raise money for bursaries.

The campaign seeks to raise £10 million for the John Dolman Trust endowment fund in 10 years to provide bursary places at the school in perpetuity.

Kate Groves, a governor at Pocklington School, has been appointed as an ambassador for the campaign and will be assisting in the fundraising programme.

She said: “I am delighted to be part of the Shape the Future campaign, through which we can support and nurture individuals, allowing them to develop and giving them the confidence to achieve their full potential.

“Pocklington School is a warm, inclusive, fabulous school and this Campaign will allow us to provide additional bursary places and to give those pupils the opportunity to join this wonderful community and experience everything the school has to offer.”