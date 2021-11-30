Police investigating after staff member thought to have swindled thousands from Yorkshire school

In a latest fraud prevention report compiled by council officers and seen by councillors, it’s alleged more than £10,000 went missing from the accounts of a local authority school in Doncaster, which has not been named.

A headteacher blew the whistle on the suspected activity and a full audit investigation was carried out which found ‘unusual transactions’ and ‘anomalies’ in the accounts.

It’s revealed that frauds amounting to £7,600 were uncovered spanning a 23 month period with missing cash at the school of over £10,000 in just a six-month period.

Police are investigating a suspected fraud at a Yorkshire school

But Doncaster Council auditors said the losses are ‘expected to have been significantly higher’ as cash handling records were only able to be looked into for a limited six-month period.

The staff member in question is said to have been sacked following an appeal and now the police are investigating the case.

Nicola Frost-Wilson, internal audit manager at Doncaster Council, said: “Concerns were raised by the headteacher of a local authority school, about the financial conduct of a member of their staff.

“A full audit investigation was undertaken which identified unusual transactions and other anomalies. Frauds totalling over £7,600 over a 23 month period were uncovered with missing cash at the school of over £10,000 in just a six month period.

Total losses are expected to have been significantly higher as cash handling records were only able to be looked at for a limited six month period. After a disciplinary hearing, the employee was dismissed with the decision upheld on appeal.