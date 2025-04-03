Primary students interview an Olympian as part of their annual News Day

Year 5 students across all 13 Outwood primary schools participated in their annual News Day. The event allows pupils to experience the world of work and encourages them to aspire high for their futures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the big day, pupils plan questions and interview a celebrity guest. The day began with a briefing from BBC Look North's Amy Garcia, who gave guidance on what makes a good news story and the different careers available in media. They then worked collaboratively in teams to research, draft, and edit articles for an academy newspaper which was printed and published at the end of the day.

In the past, students have interviewed celebrities including Ainsley Harriott, Joe Wicks and Alastair Brownlee. This year, they interviewed Olympic diver, Lois Toulson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children came up with their own interview questions, which covered a wide range of topics. When asked how Lois deals with disappointment, she said: “It can feel like a knockback, but I think you learn the most when that happens. [If I don't make a final], I'll sit back and think about what I could've done differently. Then I know the things I need to work on so it doesn't happen again and I can progress further.”

The children interviewed Olympic diver, Lois Toulson

The youngsters were also interested in how Lois stays focused during dives and to know of any plans Lois has in place for when she decides to retire from diving.

Reflecting on the day, children gave feedback on their experiences. One student commented: “It was really fun to interview people about the jobs they do and to experience being a reporter, as well as feeling the pressures of meeting deadlines.”

Another added: “I quite enjoyed writing my own article and then working in collaboration with my group to merge our interviews together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third said: “I really enjoyed the interview with Lois Toulson and being able to ask her questions and get tips from her on how to motivate yourself, and work hard to achieve your goals.”

The day gives children an insight into the world of work

Ben McGarry, Director of English at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “News Day is a fantastic opportunity for pupils. As well as practising their journalistic writing, they learn to collaborate, problem-solve, and work to tight deadlines. Many pupils come away from the experience with renewed ambitions and aspirations for the future.

“It is an annual highlight to play a part in facilitating the event. Thank you to all our teachers, and the celebrities who kindly give their time to work with and inspire our pupils.”