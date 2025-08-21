Promising Leeds physicist receives outstanding GCSE results

Shaurya, a student at The Grammar School at Leeds, celebrates outstanding GCSE results.

One of the top young physicists in the country has received an outstanding set of GCSE results.

Shaurya, a student at The Grammar School at Leeds, was recognised at the British Physics Olympiad awards in London in May for his achievements as one of the top six young physicists in the UK. He received nine grade 9s and one grade 8 in his GCSEs, including a nine in physics. These stellar results are in addition to a grade 9 in astronomy which he achieved last year. At A-level, Shaurya plans to study maths, further maths, physics and economics. “I’m looking forward to stretching my scientific brain!” he said.

GSAL’s GCSE Class of 2025 includes a GB swimmer and an international hockey player. Six students had particular cause for celebration after receiving 9s - the highest possible grade - across the board in 10 subjects. Additionally, 30 students achieved 10 grade 8s and 9s.

