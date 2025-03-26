‘Proud to be our best’ - Reevy Hill Primary School praised by Ofsted

Staff and pupils at Reevy Hill Primary School, part of the Leading Learners multi academy trust, are celebrating after a recent Ofsted inspection recognised the school's ongoing commitment to improvement and dedication to its community.

Following a two-day visit in February this year, inspectors confirmed that the school has taken effective action to maintain the high standards achieved in its previous inspection where it was rated as a ‘Good’ school. The glowing report cited the school's strong leadership, ambitious curriculum and commitment to pupil development as evidence of its excellent performance.

Gary Stott, Headteacher, said: “This report is a reflection of the incredible work by everyone in our school community, not least of all our amazing pupils who rightly receive praise for their superb behaviour and academic endeavours.

“We're immensely proud that our collective efforts to create a supportive and ambitious learning environment have been acknowledged. This report is a wonderful milestone, and we look forward to building on our success."

The report praised the school's warm and welcoming atmosphere, noting that pupils "enjoy coming to a school that is a happy place" and "live and breathe the school's motto, 'proud to be our best'".

Inspectors shone a light on the "courteous and respectful” pupils that “thrive at the school” and “live up to the school’s high expectations for them”.

The school's range of pupil roles, such as prefects, parliament members and mental health ambassadors, was seen as a strength in developing responsible and active young citizens, and “preparing them well for being positive contributors to society.”

Inspectors commended the school's ambitious curriculum, which supports pupils in building knowledge from Nursery to Year 6. Reading was identified as a key strength, with pupils enthusiastic about reading and their favourite authors, and “proud of their school library” and the weekly opportunity to borrow books.

Improvements in mathematics were also recognised, following strategic changes to teaching approaches and staff development.

The report also celebrated the school's strong focus on inclusion, praising its effective support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school's SEND 'hub' was highlighted as providing “personalised support in a well-designed environment” for a small number of pupils with more complex needs, demonstrating how the school helps every child to thrive.

Other highlights from the report included:

Children in the early years get off to a strong start to their education. They respond well to the school’s high expectations and clear routines.

Attendance is a high priority and the school is relentless in its work to improve rates of attendance.

Pupils demonstrate positive values relating to inclusion and diversity. They celebrate differences between people.

Teachers provide regular opportunities for pupils to debate and discuss important issues.

The trust, governors and the school share a strong commitment to serving the pupils, families and community.

Areas for improvement were identified as ensuring consistent application of the behaviour policy and refining writing instruction to better support spelling and letter formation.

