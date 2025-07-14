Pudsey-based Building Futures Together offers free summer trade course for 14 to 19 year-olds to boost employability

Pudsey-based vocational training provider Building Futures Together (BFT) is offering 14 to 19 year-olds free hands-on electrical and plumbing sessions this summer, with the aim of boosting their employability and providing insight into a career in construction.

Funded by Leeds City Council, the sessions will give students the opportunity to gain practical experience in wiring a plug, switches and installing lighting. Plumbing activities include soldering, fitting radiators, sinks and understanding the trades.

Taking place at BFT’s purpose built training centre throughout July (23, 25, 30 and 31) and August (6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28) from 10am to 2.30pm, attendees can attend one, two or all twelve sessions. But with only 15 places available per day, it is recommended that those interested register their attendance ASAP.

Managing director and co-founder at BFT, John Thornton, said: “Almost a million young people aged under 25 are categorised as NEETs, not in education, employment or training, so it is more important than ever that we create pathways and provide opportunities to boost their employability.

“The aim of our summer programme is to give students insight into a career in construction, unlock their potential through hands-on learning, and provide a productive way to spend their time during the holidays.

“We have had many students attend our summer courses and it has acted as a career springboard with a number successfully securing apprenticeships and their City & Guilds Level 1 Award in Construction Skills.”

BFT was co-founded in 2020 to help prevent more young people from becoming NEET (not in education, employment or training). It supports students passionate about joining the construction industry and through its term time, schools programme, engages with pupils who struggle with the curriculum or are missing from education.

Between January and December 2024, BFT delivered 1,645 places, a 36% increase on 2023. It is projected to deliver 2,100 places in 2025.

BFT operates from a purpose-built training facility within mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) provider G&H’s head office. The facility includes eight bays providing 24 individual training spaces, a project room, and a classroom to support the delivery of entry-level and Level 1 qualifications in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and air conditioning services.