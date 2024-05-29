Pupils don hard hats to learn more about construction of Whitby's latest retirement community

Primary school pupils this week swapped the classroom for a construction site in Whitby for a lesson in housebuilding, sustainability and health and safety.

26 children and two members of staff from Stakesby Primary Academy were invited to McCarthy Stone’s Retirement Living development, Scoresby View, which is currently under construction.

On the day, they met Site Manager, Luke Elliot, and Sales consultant, Camilla Tite,to see how new homes are built and ask any burning questions about the construction process. Highlighting the importance of site safety, the year-five children, aged between nine and ten years old, were given high-vis jackets and hard hats before taking part in a quiz where they learnt some fun facts about the new development.

With the retirement living development located within short walking distance of the school, the children were eager to learn first-hand about construction plans and the role that Scoresby View will play in the community.

Pupils from Stakesby Primary Academt shown around by McCarthy Stone

Talking about the day, Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, commented: “We were delighted to host the children from Stakesby Primary Academy here at Scoresby View. They were enthusiastic and engaged as they listened to how our retirement homes are built. Opportunities like these are a great way to help children understand what we do and inspire them to consider construction as a future career. Not only that, but it helps us to foster strong relationships with the communities in which we build, which is a key focus at McCarthy Stone. We’re very happy to work with local schools in this way and look forward to doing more community outreach soon.”

Rachel Butler, Stakesby Primary Academy Office Administrator, added: “The children had a fantastic time learning about the new homes being built in the community and particularly enjoyed the quiz. What’s great about these visits is that they may inspire our young pupils to take up a career in the construction industry one day.”

Less than a mile from the seafront, Scoresby View will feature 60 secure, low-maintenance and luxurious retirement apartments exclusive to the over 60s. Each property will benefit from high-spec fittings and generous living spaces throughout, along with access to stylish communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge and beautifully landscaped gardens for meeting family, friends, and new neighbours alike, not forgetting about the luxury guest suite.

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, with 24/7 emergency call points and door camera entry in place to provide further reassurance.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.