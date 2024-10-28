Pupils pirouette into major creative initiative as part of Bradford 2025

Thornbury Primary Leadership Academy are making history as part of a major education programme in Bradford schools.

Led by the Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO), Opera North and Northern Ballet, 'Sing, Dance, Leap' is part of the broader 'Chance to Dance' initiative which aims to broaden and diversify the pool of young people in ballet and provide pathways to nurture and develop talent.

Thornbury Primary Leadership Academy, one of a handful of schools in Bradford taking part, recently kicked off their involvement with an innovative workshop delivered to Years 3 and 5. Giving pupils the opportunity to engage with opera and ballet, promote self-expression and inspire creative confidence, the workshop explored the poem, 'Leap' by South Yorkshire born poet Ian McMillan and encouraged creative responses to its themes.

Over the coming months, the school will collaborate with the Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO), Opera North and Northern Ballet in preparation for a performance in June 2025 as part of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture celebrations. The new work, entitled 'Sing, Dance, Leap', has been specially commissioned for the event and the initial 'Dream-catching’ session aimed to capture the hopes and dreams of young people that will shape and inspire the project. The final piece will be showcased at a mass participation performance where pupils will present the original, creative initiative alongside the companies and local artists.

With more workshops in the pipeline, including sessions in writing, singing and dance, Thornbury Primary Leadership Academy will have access to training and digital resources designed to support music and dance education in schools, creating a tangible legacy from the programme for future years.