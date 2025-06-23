Pupils 'Sing, Dance, Leap' into the hearts of Bradford audiences

Following a highly successful performing arts project, Thornbury Primary Leadership Academy made history as part of Bradford Sing, Dance, Leap – performing alongside hundreds of pupils in front of an audience of more than 2,000 children from participating schools.

Taking place at the newly opened Bradford Live venue, the performance marked a major cultural milestone for the city and formed part of the Bradford 2025: City of Culture celebrations.

Led by the Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO), Opera North and Northern Ballet, Sing, Dance, Leap gave pupils the chance to share the stage with professional artists in a new ballet and opera piece shaped by the hopes and dreams of children from across Bradford.

The project is part of the wider Chance to Dance initiative, which aims to broaden access to ballet and create new opportunities for young people to get involved in the performing arts.

Thornbury pupils across Key Stage 2 began their journey in October, taking part in a ‘Dream Catching Workshop’ to share their ambitions and help inform the creative direction of the final piece. Throughout the year, teachers received CPD from the Royal Ballet to support them in teaching the music and choreography to their classes. After a round of auditions, a group of Year 5 Thornbury pupils were selected to work directly with professional choreographers from the Royal Ballet, learning a piece they would go on to perform live on stage alongside the professional dancers.

The rest of the Year 5 cohort joined in the mass-participation finale, performing the song and choreography they had learned together with pupils from across the city.

Chris Young, Principal at Thornbury Primary Leadership Academy, said: “This has been an incredible opportunity for our pupils – not only to work with world-class partners like the Royal Ballet, Opera North and Northern Ballet, but to contribute to something as exciting and meaningful as Bradford’s City of Culture celebrations. It’s an experience they’ll remember for a long time, and their commitment and creativity have truly been inspiring.”

The performance was a celebration of creativity, ambition and collaboration – a chance for Thornbury pupils to shine and to be part of a defining cultural moment for the city.