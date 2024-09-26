A Yorkshire grammar school has been refused permission to fell protected trees in its grounds.

Wakefield Council said the removal of some of the trees at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School would contravene its policy on protecting woodland.

Wakefield Grammar School Foundation applied to chop down ten trees and carry out pruning work on a further 29 at the site on Northgate, close to the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officers refused permission for eight of the trees to be removed and for work to be carried on a further 12, describing the proposals as “unjustified.”

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Based in Northgate, Wakefield city centre

Permission was granted to fell two trees and complete work on 17 others.

The report said: “There is insufficient information provided by the applicant that substantiates or deals with the proposals to fell and prune a number of trees on site. Those trees are deemed to be important landscape features, offering significant contribution in a public amenity context. Therefore, it is felt that the premature loss of those tree would be contrary to council policy.”

According to a decision notice issued by the authority, the proposals were based on a 12-month tree survey carried out in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document also states: “The trees, when viewed in September 2024, appeared to be viable and healthy, or remained unchanged from the description within the survey itself. It is felt that the premature loss of some of these trees, or the unjustified works to them, would harm the trees themselves and local levels of public amenity.”