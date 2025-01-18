One of Yorkshire’s top private schools has announced it will accept Year 6 pupils for the first time from September.

Queen Margaret’s School for Girls, in York, currently only accepts students from Years 7 to 13 but that is set to change from later this year.

Girls aged 10 and 11 will be able to attend the historic school from September as day students, where they will have access to all the facilities at the school including the theatre, art studios, sports pitches and the on-site riding school.

The school day for these slightly younger girls will run from 8.30am to 3.50pm, after which they can stay for optional after school clubs, while provision is also provided as late as 6.30pm for parents who work later.

The school currently runs a shuttle bus service from York city centre and Pocklington to its school grounds in Escrick Park.

The students will follow a core curriculum including England, maths, science, humanities, sports, Spanish, drama, music, art, dance, ICT and PSHE.

Head of Queen Margaret’s, Nicola Dudley, said “QM is a very special place, we really are like a family here, and we have everything in place for the newest, youngest members of the QM community to feel at home in their new school when they join us in September.

“Our new Year 6 class will be the perfect stepping stone to our senior school.