Read all about it! Doncaster pupils get inspiring lesson in storytelling

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Young imaginations ran wild when volunteers from Amazon’s Doncaster iPort receive centre swapped packages for plot twists, bringing the National Literacy Trust’s Young Readers Programme to life in three primary schools across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over two fun-packed days, twelve Amazon employee volunteers visited Balby Primary Academy, Clover Primary School and Woodfield Primary School, hosting quizzes, storytelling sessions and creative challenges. Pupils invented their own fictional characters, complete with backstories, and shared what would next happen to their character.

The volunteering events were part of Amazon’s support of The National Literacy Trust’s Young Readers programme. Through the Young Readers Programme, The National Literacy Trust supports children to develop their love of books and reading through a series of fun events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Hawkes, Site Leader from Amazon in Doncaster said: “The level of creativity and imagination we found in each school was off the charts. From superheroes to space explorers, the pupils had some amazing ideas. We had such a good time talking about books and learning what makes a story click with young people in Doncaster.”

Amazon staff (l-r) H Barnes, Boglarka Benko, Marzena Saib, KirstWard and Mark Fisher with Year 4 pupils.

Emma Cooke Head teacher at Balby Primary Academy added: “The pupils had a great time with the Amazon team. They loved being quizzed, chatting about their favourite characters and getting a chance to create their own stories. We’re always grateful when visitors come in and make reading exciting.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad