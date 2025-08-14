Resilient Ayesha secures place to study Medicine

A teenager who has battled a debilitating chronic illness for years was overjoyed after securing the grades she needs to pursue her dream of studying Medicine.

Ayesha Razak, 19, a student at Bradford Grammar School, (BGS) was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease when she was nine years old, which led to her being on lifelong medication, missing huge chunks of school and struggling with extreme fatigue.

But today, her hard work and resilience paid off when she discovered she’d been awarded an A* in Economics, A in Biology and an A in Chemistry to secure her place at Leeds University.

Reacting to her fantastic results she said: “I don’t know how I did it as it was very difficult but I’m really happy with my results!”

Chron’s Disease is a long-term condition where part of the gut becomes inflamed. It cannot be cured but medications can help.

“I missed a lot of school and when Covid hit, I had to take a term off in case I got ill,” recalled Ayesha. “I get really, really tired and I struggle to put on weight. I’m on different medications. I used to have to administer my own injections, and I have to continue to go in for check-ups.

“In the times I wasn’t in school I would try and revise at home. I don’t think I would have become the person I am if it wasn’t for BGS. The teachers, and the support I’ve received, have been fantastic.”

Ayesha, who joined BGS in Year 3, has wanted to study Medicine since she was a young girl and hopes to be an ophthalmic (eye) surgeon one day.

Dad, Maroof Razak, said the family was so proud of her.

“The joy is incredible, it’s hard to put it into words,” he said. “She’s had it really tough, not only physically but psychologically. One of the medicines she took initially caused her to lose all her hair which was traumatic, and she’s gone up and down the country to specialist appointments.

“But she’s a fighter and she’s come through it. She’s very strong willed and her success is down to her, the support and guidance she’s had at BGS and from her mum.”

Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at BGS, said: “Ayesha has shown such courage over the years, never swaying from her dream to work in Medicine, in the face of the toughest of health conditions. She embodies the BGS spirit and we’re extremely proud of how hard she’s worked and her fantastic results.”