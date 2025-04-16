Return to Teacher Advisor from Yorkshire and the Humber encourages former teachers to get back to school
We hear lots about career changers but what about career returners? Approximately 17,000 teachers return to the profession annually and make up about a third of all new teachers in the classroom. Some teachers may step away to travel, pursue other passions, or raise a family – and those coming back bring a fresh perspective and renewed passion.
Free career support is available for those looking to return to teaching. A Return to teaching advisor (RTTA) can offer support and guidance to former teachers looking to re-enter the profession and adapt to the role after a break. A return to teaching adviser guides those looking to return through the whole application process every step of the way and helps refresh knowledge and skills.
Paul Wigfull is a Return to Teaching Advisor (RTTA) based in Yorkshire and the Humber area.He gives advice to people who are planning a return to teaching.
Paul said “As a former teacher myself I know just how uniquely rewarding a career in the classroom can be. That’s why it’s so brilliant to be able to support those teachers who have stepped away from the profession but are now interested in going back to school.
“The decision to return and apply for teaching jobs can be a daunting one, though time away and different life experiences can make you come back stronger. The journey back is different for everyone, but there’s support available for those thinking about their next career step back to teaching - so you can feel confident about a classroom return.”
Returning to teaching might be easier than you think. If you’re qualified to teach and interested in getting back into the classroom, support is available. Find out how we can help https://teaching-vacancies.campaign.gov.uk/return-to-teaching/ and when you’re ready, you can search for a job on https://teaching-vacancies.service.gov.uk/.