Rotherham academy praised for its work improving the wellbeing of its school community

A ‘strong and deeply embedded commitment’ to the wellbeing of its pupils and staff has seen Ravenfield Primary Academy receive a top award from a local health initiative.

The Academy, part of Maltby Learning Trust, achieved the ‘With Me in Mind Mental Health and Wellbeing Award’ following a detailed review process.

With me in Mind, managed by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), is a new team of Mental Health Support Workers (MHSW), who are based in schools, colleges and academies in Doncaster and Rotherham supporting children and young people with their mental wellbeing.

The award encompassed four key elements – a Whole School Approach Audit (and subsequent action plan), an Ethos and Environment Audit, Pupil well-being surveys, and a focus group with representatives from the school community.

Pupils of Ravenfield Primary Academy in Rotherham with (left) Anita Prescott, safeguarding family support and pastoral manager and (right) Leanne Jepson, principal.

Laura Sutcliffe, team lead for With Me in Mind says children are clearly at the heart of everything Ravenfield does, with staff open to learning and consistently seeking out new strategies to support pupils. We could also see the ‘clear focus on staff wellbeing’, and how consideration is given to the impact of new policies and practices on workload and mental health.

She added: “A genuine open-door policy is felt across the whole school community, contributing to a strong sense of trust, care, and togetherness. The atmosphere is often described as that of an ‘old-fashioned village school’—small, nurturing, and personal—with a shared sense of responsibility and belonging among pupils, parents, and staff alike.”

Ravenfield principal Leanne Jepson said: “This award underscores the significance we place on wellbeing at Ravenfield and everyone at the school is proud of what we have achieved. Our Wellbeing Ambassadors, staff and families actively participated in this initiative and their contributions proved invaluable as they shared insights into how the support they receive at Ravenfield has positively impacted their wellbeing.”

The review is centred around the eight strands of the whole school approach to mental health and wellbeing, as outlined by Public Health England:

Leadership and governance

Ethos and Environment

Curriculum, Teaching and Learning

Pupil Voice

Staff Development

Working with Parents

Identifying Needs and Monitoring Impact

Targeted support and Appropriate Referrals

Leanne explained: “Each of these components is designed to foster a holistic environment that prioritises the mental health and wellbeing of students and staff. As we continue to progress in this initiative, we encourage all members of our community to engage actively and support our endeavours to create a healthier, happier environment for all.”

The report said pupils at Ravenfield said staff ‘truly know and understand them, even in moments when they struggle to understand themselves”, and commended the way in which staff recognise the emotional demands placed on senior leaders and pastoral teams, speaking openly about the need to look after one another.

In their feedback for the review, parents praised the school as ‘nurturing, supportive, and proactive’, often implementing necessary steps swiftly, and said they felt ‘listened to and valued’.

Parents said events including training sessions with multi-agency professionals, coffee mornings, stay-and-learn opportunities, and school fairs promote community involvement and visibility into pupils’ learning and development.

For more information about the ‘With me in Mind’ award, visit: service camhs.rdash.nhs.uk/rotherham/getting-help/with-me-in-mind/

Maltby Learning Trust is a multi-academy trust which works to ensure schools collaborate and support common goals. Formed in 2014, it consists of seven schools, with three secondary schools in addition to its four primary schools.