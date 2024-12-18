New official figures have shone a light on which Rotherham primary schools did a particularly fantastic job last year, at sending off their school leavers with the academic skills they’ll need to succeed.

The Government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last week, shortly after it published delayed performance figures for secondary schools. From this data, we’ve been able to compare how the 109 state primary schools across the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council area did in the most recent school year, and create a league table of its top performers.

The key figure we’ve used is the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, who met the government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve included only Rotherham’s highest performers, which exceeded both the council area and national averages.

Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 17 schools from across Rotherham that topped the list this year:

1 . St Alban's CofE (Aided) Primary School Topping the list is St Alban's, a Church of England primary academy in Wickersley with around 249 pupils. It was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, an outstanding 94% of its pupils meet the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 59% in Rotherham and 61% nationally.

2 . Whiston Worrygoose Junior and Infant School Whiston Worrygoose is a primary academy in Whiston, with a roll size of about 235. It was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 87% of its pupils meet the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 59% in Rotherham and 61% nationally.

3 . Roughwood Primary School Roughwood is a primary academy in Kimberworth Park with a roll size of about 266. It was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 85% of its pupils meet the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 59% in Rotherham and 61% nationally.