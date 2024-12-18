New official figures have shone a light on which Rotherham primary schools did a particularly fantastic job last year, at sending off their school leavers with the academic skills they’ll need to succeed.
The Government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last week, shortly after it published delayed performance figures for secondary schools. From this data, we’ve been able to compare how the 109 state primary schools across the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council area did in the most recent school year, and create a league table of its top performers.
The key figure we’ve used is the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, who met the government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve included only Rotherham’s highest performers, which exceeded both the council area and national averages.
Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.
Here were the 17 schools from across Rotherham that topped the list this year:
