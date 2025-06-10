Run With It Charity sees rise in demand from special education schools

A charity which improves core educational skills in both Maths and English has recorded a massive increase in the work they do with special schools.

Run With It - which recently launched its Patron’s Scheme to secure vital funding for their ongoing work across the Humber region - also develops essential life skills that go beyond the classroom walls. Lead tutor Kate Hill said:

“We have gone from working with just one or two special schools each year to working with eight over the course of the last academic year, which is an increase of over 600%. Each group has between 12 and 18 learners – and most of these schools have sent two different groups over the course of their programme. That means we’ve supported around 250 students in the last year, when previously it’s been more like 30. These include young people between the ages of 15 - 18 as well as adults with learning and /or physical disabilities across Hull, the East Riding and Lincolnshire.”

Run With It, whose whole ethos is to inspire, motivate and educate the generation of tomorrow who are getting left behind and ignored, is also working with Hull City Council’s SEND team to provide learning opportunities for youngsters without a school place, who may have complex needs. Kate Hill continued:

Grimsby’s Cambridge Park school visiting Humberside Airport (as part of their intervention programme at Flemingate shopping centre)

“We’ve received outstanding feedback from our work with special schools and students with additional needs, many of whom have already rebooked onto future programmes. The opportunity to apply Maths and English in a real-world environment is not only immersive, but also invaluable, especially for older students preparing for the workplace. It aligns seamlessly with the employability skills component of their curriculum."

Ann Newlove has seen firsthand the transformation Run With It has had on her son, saying:

“As a parent of a young person with additional needs and hidden disabilities, we’re incredibly grateful for what Run With It do. Their ability to engage young people in learning and developing real life skills through engaging experiences is simply fantastic. Our son has taken part in three different programmes via his school and absolutely loved every one of them. The programme at the stadium really got him engaged in Maths but the programme in Beverley was the most exciting for him, so much so that he was convinced the mock weekend being planned through the activities was actually going to happen! This gave him real confidence that he could make such plans of his own in the future. Please continue doing what you’re doing, it truly has such an impact that we know will last for years to come.”

Run With It works out of seven locations, including Hull’s MKM stadium, the Flemingate shopping centre in Beverley, Bridlington Town football club, Sewell Group Craven Park in East Hull, Humberside Airport, Grimsby Town FC’s Blundell Park and The Attis Arena, home to Scunthorpe United.