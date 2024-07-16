A primary school in North Yorkshire will close at the end of August due to decreasing pupil numbers.

St Hilda’s Church of England Primary School in Ampleforth has had no more than 36 pupils for the last 15 years, with only 13 children currently attending.

The school’s governing board requested a consultation on the potential closure of the school which was launched in March this year. The outcome of the six-week consultation, which included a public meeting, was discussed at North Yorkshire Council’s executive meeting on May 7.

There were 80 responses to the consultation, with the majority unsupportive of the proposed closure, however, the council says several of the respondents “expressed the view that the school was not viable and that it should close.”

After statutory notices were published in May, the council’s executive met today (July 16) and decided to permanently close St Hilda’s on August 31, and for its current catchment area to be divided between Husthwaite Church of England Primary School, Helmsley Community Primary School and Terrington Church of England Primary School.

The council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “Village schools are an important part of the community and it’s heartbreaking and disappointing when a decision to close a school is made.

“Sadly, low pupil numbers can make it challenging for a school to operate within its budget as well as maintaining a high-quality provision, teaching and learning.