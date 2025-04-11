Sandal Grove Infants, Wakefield: Derelict former school site in Yorkshire could be sold for retirement homes
Wakefield Council wants to dispose of the old Castle Grove Infant School site, in Sandal, as part of plans to rationalise “redundant assets.”
The school complex, on Pinfold Lane, became redundant after it was merged under one headteacher with the nearby Sandal Endowed CE Junior School.
Pupils left Castle Grove in 2015 to continue their education at the other school, which was rebuilt and then became known as Sandal Castle Community School.
In May 2021, developers asked the council or permission to demolish the empty school, which was turned down.
Much of the building was destroyed by a fire six months later.
A report to councillors said: “We’re rationalising and re-shaping our property portfolio and bringing to market some of our surplus assets.
“This includes the former Castle Grove School site in Sandal.
“There has been substantial interest from local and national planning developers for a range of uses including sheltered and retirement housing, subject to planning permission.”
Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative councillor for Wakefield South, questioned Les Shaw, the council’s portfolio holder for resources and property, over the proposed sale at a full council meeting on Wednesday (April 9).
Coun Ahmed asked: “What consultation has been done with elected members and those that live nearby in this area?”
Coun Shaw replied: “We would always take that into account.
“We would always talk to people in the area before a final sale goes through.
“It’s important because ward members and the constituents around that area, they are the ones that live there. We will always do that.
“There are some times when you have got to weigh up where we are going as a council and where we go on income generation”.
