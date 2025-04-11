A derelict former primary school could be sold off to build sheltered housing or a retirement home, a council has said.

Wakefield Council wants to dispose of the old Castle Grove Infant School site, in Sandal, as part of plans to rationalise “redundant assets.”

The school complex, on Pinfold Lane, became redundant after it was merged under one headteacher with the nearby Sandal Endowed CE Junior School.

Pupils left Castle Grove in 2015 to continue their education at the other school, which was rebuilt and then became known as Sandal Castle Community School.

Castle Grove Infant School site, in Sandal, became redundant after it was merged under one headteacher with the nearby Sandal Endowed CE Junior School. In May 2021, much of building was destroyed by a fire. Image: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

In May 2021, developers asked the council or permission to demolish the empty school, which was turned down.

Much of the building was destroyed by a fire six months later.

A report to councillors said: “We’re rationalising and re-shaping our property portfolio and bringing to market some of our surplus assets.

“This includes the former Castle Grove School site in Sandal.

“There has been substantial interest from local and national planning developers for a range of uses including sheltered and retirement housing, subject to planning permission.”

Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative councillor for Wakefield South, questioned Les Shaw, the council’s portfolio holder for resources and property, over the proposed sale at a full council meeting on Wednesday (April 9).

Coun Ahmed asked: “What consultation has been done with elected members and those that live nearby in this area?”

Coun Shaw replied: “We would always take that into account.

“We would always talk to people in the area before a final sale goes through.

“It’s important because ward members and the constituents around that area, they are the ones that live there. We will always do that.