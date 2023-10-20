A secondary school in West Yorkshire has closed to pupils after the discovery of RAAC in one of its buildings.

St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School in Wakefield was closed yesterday (October 19), and will remain closed today following the discovery of aerated concrete in one of its buildings after a survey commissioned by the Department for Education.

The issue affects several classrooms, and staff are now planning how to use the remaining available space at the school to continue teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the school returns from its half term break on November 1 it will only be open to pupils in year 11, with the remainder of students returning to online working.

It's not yet clear how long St Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary School will be closed for most pupils.

Trade union UNISON, which represents public sector workers, is worried about the impact the closure will have on both students and staff.

UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “It’s really concerning that this dangerous concrete has only just been identified in the school, so long after the issue has been in the spotlight and this far into the autumn term.

“It means that since September the pupils and staff have been learning and working in a potentially dangerous building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The government has completely mishandled the crumbly concrete situation and continues to do so. Ministers must cough up and fund the repairs to St Thomas a Becket so children and staff can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Lesley Fitton, Chief Executive of the Bishop Konstant Catholic Academy Trust, which runs the school, said: “The safety of our pupils and staff is of paramount importance and work is underway to mitigate the risks and minimise disruption to children’s education.

“The Academy Trust and school leadership have been working closely with the Diocese of Leeds, have engaged a specialist RAAC structural engineer to inspect the building, and will implement whatever remedial measures are required. The Trust will ensure all DFE guidance is being followed correctly.”