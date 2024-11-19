School closures in Yorkshire due to yellow weather warning for snow
The Met Office put three yellow warnings for snow and ice in place in the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – advising that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.
The yellow warning for England has been issued until 11am and the warning for Scotland will remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.
A number of schools in England and Wales were closed on Tuesday due to the conditions.
The list below will be updated as council’s update their information about closures:
KIRKLEES COUNCIL
All Saints Catholic College, Specialist in Humanities - Secondary School – closed
Mount Pleasant Primary School Late start – 9.45am start
Newsome Academy - Late start
Ravenshall School - Special School – closed
Southgate School - Special School – closed
Woodley School and College - Special School – closed
WAKEFIELD
Highfield School – Adverse Weather - Overnight snow and on-going warning of ice – closed (expected to reopn 20th)
BRADFORD
Abbey Green Nursery School
Partial Closure
Byron Primary School
Partial Closure
Clayton St John CofE Primary School
Partial Closure
Cullingworth Village Primary School
Partial Closure
Denholme Primary School
Partial Closure
Farfield Primary and Nursery School
Partial Closure
Feversham Primary Academy
Partial Closure
Lapage Primary School and Nursery
Partial Closure
Meadow Bank Community School
Partial Closure
Midland Road Nursery School
Partial Closure
Newby Primary School
Partial Closure
St Anthony's Catholic Primary School (Clayton)
Partial Closure
St Cuthbert & The First Martyrs' Catholic Primary
Partial Closure
St Oswald's Church of England Primary Academy
Partial Closure
Stanbury Village School
Full Closure
Thornton Primary School
Partial Closure
Victoria Primary School
Partial Closure
Wilsden Primary School
Partial Closure
Wycliffe CofE Primary School
Partial Closure
