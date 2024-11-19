Snowy conditions described as “the first taste of winter” have caused school closures, train cancellations and road delays in parts of the UK after severe weather warnings were issued.

The Met Office put three yellow warnings for snow and ice in place in the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – advising that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.

The yellow warning for England has been issued until 11am and the warning for Scotland will remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.

A number of schools in England and Wales were closed on Tuesday due to the conditions.

School closures in Yorkshire due to yellow weather warning for snow ADOBE STOCK

The list below will be updated as council’s update their information about closures:

KIRKLEES COUNCIL

All Saints Catholic College, Specialist in Humanities - Secondary School – closed

Mount Pleasant Primary School Late start – 9.45am start

Newsome Academy - Late start

Ravenshall School - Special School – closed

Southgate School - Special School – closed

Woodley School and College - Special School – closed

WAKEFIELD

Highfield School – Adverse Weather - Overnight snow and on-going warning of ice – closed (expected to reopn 20th)

BRADFORD

Abbey Green Nursery School

Partial Closure

Byron Primary School

Partial Closure

Clayton St John CofE Primary School

Partial Closure

Cullingworth Village Primary School

Partial Closure

Denholme Primary School

Partial Closure

Farfield Primary and Nursery School

Partial Closure

Feversham Primary Academy

Partial Closure

Lapage Primary School and Nursery

Partial Closure

Meadow Bank Community School

Partial Closure

Midland Road Nursery School

Partial Closure

Newby Primary School

Partial Closure

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School (Clayton)

Partial Closure

St Cuthbert & The First Martyrs' Catholic Primary

Partial Closure

St Oswald's Church of England Primary Academy

Partial Closure

Stanbury Village School

Full Closure

Thornton Primary School

Partial Closure

Victoria Primary School

Partial Closure

Wilsden Primary School

Partial Closure

Wycliffe CofE Primary School