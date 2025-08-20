School mental health team support families to ease results day anxiety
Daniella Clarke, a whole school approach practitioner for the Wellbeing in Mind team works in schools within Hambleton and Richmond. She said: “On results day, it's a good idea for parents and carers to help encourage their young person to talk about how they're feeling and to create time and a safe space to do this.
“They can also encourage them to make time to practise self-care, to relax and to do things that they enjoy - to help alleviate some of the stress they might be feeling on the day.
“If things don't go as planned, parents and carers can try to come up with a plan of action and then help their young person to carry this out, such as speaking to staff at the school, college or organisation they wish to attend about their options and next steps.”
The Wellbeing in Mind team includes NHS professionals such as senior clinicians, occupational therapists, education mental health practitioners. They work in over 65 schools within Hambleton, Richmond, Selby, Scarborough, Ryedale, Harrogate, and York, providing an essential support service for students experiencing emotional wellbeing difficulties.
This academic year the team has expanded to include whole school approach practitioners. The new non-clinician roles focus on a whole school approach that benefits every member of the school community.
They have been busy over the summer, helping hundreds of students and their families to manage their mental health with a series of webinars – from results day anxiety to transition to secondary school.
Carl Ansari, a whole school approach practitioner for the Wellbeing in Mind team, works in schools within Selby and Harrogate. He advises young people to: “Try and be kind to themselves.
“If they don’t get the results they hoped for, they may start to have negative thoughts and that’s okay - it’s a normal part of being human. But it’s important for them to realise how far they’ve come and how proud they should be.”
The Wellbeing in Mind team began operating in Scarborough and Selby in September 2020 and have expanded significantly across North Yorkshire during the last four years.
For more information about mental health support for children and young people, please visit the CAMHS home page on the trust’s website: https://www.tewv.nhs.uk/camhs. In a mental health emergency, call freephone NHS 111 and select mental health option 2.