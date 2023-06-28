A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-2024, with 92.5 per cent of pupils being offered their first choice, up from 92.2 per cent in 2022-2023 and the highest figure since 2014-2015.
However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.
Schools minister, Nick Gibb, said: “It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.
“Today’s figures attest to the government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential.”
- In Leeds, 8,130 out of 8,865 children (91.7 per cent) secured a place at their first preference
- In Wakefield, 3,472 out of 3,735 children (93 per cent) secured a place at their first preference
- In Barnsley, 2,396 out of 2,554 children (93.8 per cent) secured a place at their first preference
- In Kirklees, 4,466 out of 4,781 children (93.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference
- In Bradford, 6,382 out of 7,059 children (90.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference
- In York, 1,588 out of 1,666 children (95.3 per cent) secured a place at their first preference
- In Sheffield, 5,414 out of 5,676 children (95.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference
- In Hull, 2,818 out of 2,953 children (95.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference
Top 10 hardest primary schools to get into in Yorkshire
These rankings start from the hardest schools to get into.
1 - Roundhay School, Leeds
Total number of places offered: 60
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 59
Number of times school put as first preference: 134
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 75
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 44%
2 - Jerry Clay Academy, Wakefield
Total number of places offered: 28
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 28
Number of times school put as first preference: 62
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 34
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 45%
3 - Gawber Primary School, Barnsley
Total number of places offered: 29
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 29
Number of times school put as first preference: 60
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 31
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 48%
4 - Slaithwaite Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior and Infant School
Total number of places offered: 23
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 21
Number of times school put as first preference: 42
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 21
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 50%
5 - Dixons Music Primary, Bradford
Total number of places offered: 59
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 52
Number of times school put as first preference: 102
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 50
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 51%
6 - Shire Oak VC Primary School, Leeds
Total number of places offered: 30
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 25
Number of times school put as first preference: 46
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 21
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 54%
7 - St Mary and St Joseph Catholic Primary School, York
Total number of places offered: 14
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 12
Number of times school put as first preference: 22
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 10
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 55%
8 - Cookridge Primary School, Leeds
Total number of places offered: 45
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 42
Number of times school put as first preference: 76
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 34
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 55%
9 - Aston Fence Junior and Infant School, Rotherham
Total number of places offered: 29
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 29
Number of times school put as first preference: 51
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 22
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 57%
10 - Hall Road Academy, Hull
Total number of places offered: 30
Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 28
Number of times school put as first preference: 48
Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 20
Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 58%