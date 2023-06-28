All Sections
School places in Yorkshire: Top 10 hardest primary schools to get into in Yorkshire for 2023/24 - including schools in Leeds, York, Bradford and Sheffield

Here is a ranking of the top 10 hardest primary schools to get into in Yorkshire for the year of 2023/24.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST

A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-2024, with 92.5 per cent of pupils being offered their first choice, up from 92.2 per cent in 2022-2023 and the highest figure since 2014-2015.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

Schools minister, Nick Gibb, said: “It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

Pupil raises hand in a school classroom. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)Pupil raises hand in a school classroom. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)
Pupil raises hand in a school classroom. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)

“Today’s figures attest to the government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential.”

- In Leeds, 8,130 out of 8,865 children (91.7 per cent) secured a place at their first preference

- In Wakefield, 3,472 out of 3,735 children (93 per cent) secured a place at their first preference

- In Barnsley, 2,396 out of 2,554 children (93.8 per cent) secured a place at their first preference

A school classroom. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)A school classroom. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)
A school classroom. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)

- In Kirklees, 4,466 out of 4,781 children (93.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference

- In Bradford, 6,382 out of 7,059 children (90.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference

- In York, 1,588 out of 1,666 children (95.3 per cent) secured a place at their first preference

- In Sheffield, 5,414 out of 5,676 children (95.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference

- In Hull, 2,818 out of 2,953 children (95.4 per cent) secured a place at their first preference

Top 10 hardest primary schools to get into in Yorkshire

These rankings start from the hardest schools to get into.

1 - Roundhay School, Leeds

Total number of places offered: 60

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 59

Number of times school put as first preference: 134

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 75

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 44%

2 - Jerry Clay Academy, Wakefield

Total number of places offered: 28

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 28

Number of times school put as first preference: 62

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 34

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 45%

3 - Gawber Primary School, Barnsley

Total number of places offered: 29

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 29

Number of times school put as first preference: 60

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 31

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 48%

4 - Slaithwaite Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior and Infant School

Total number of places offered: 23

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 21

Number of times school put as first preference: 42

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 21

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 50%

5 - Dixons Music Primary, Bradford

Total number of places offered: 59

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 52

Number of times school put as first preference: 102

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 50

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 51%

6 - Shire Oak VC Primary School, Leeds

Total number of places offered: 30

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 25

Number of times school put as first preference: 46

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 21

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 54%

7 - St Mary and St Joseph Catholic Primary School, York

Total number of places offered: 14

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 12

Number of times school put as first preference: 22

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 10

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 55%

8 - Cookridge Primary School, Leeds

Total number of places offered: 45

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 42

Number of times school put as first preference: 76

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 34

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 55%

9 - Aston Fence Junior and Infant School, Rotherham

Total number of places offered: 29

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 29

Number of times school put as first preference: 51

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 22

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 57%

10 - Hall Road Academy, Hull

Total number of places offered: 30

Number of places offered to those who put it as their 1st preference: 28

Number of times school put as first preference: 48

Number of applicants who had school as first preference but did not get a place: 20

Percentage of applicants who had school as first place that got in: 58%

