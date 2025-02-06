Schoolchildren name streets for new housing development

Pupils from Mount Pleasant C of E Junior School were given the unique opportunity to name the streets on a new housing development.

Delivering 193 new homes, Persimmon’s ‘Bradley Park’ development is named in honour of the Yorkshire Giant, William Bradley.

To celebrate their names being selected, pupils from the school, along with Headteacher Mr Dan Nixon, Persimmon Yorkshire Managing Director Scott Waters, local MP Charlie Dewhirst, and Councillor Gary McMaster from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, gathered at the William Bradley statue in Market Weighton.

Local MP Charlie Dewhirst said: “It was fantastic to meet pupils from Mount Pleasant Church of England Primary School and hear their creative street names for the new Persimmon development. It’s great to see the children play an active role in their community in Market Weighton and their imagination and creativity will certainly leave a mark on the area for years to come.”

Graham Whitford, Planning Director, Persimmon Yorkshire, commented: "We’re thrilled to be working closely with the Market Weighton community on this exciting new development. We wanted to ensure a strong connection between the development and the local heritage. Bradley Park not only provides much-needed housing but also represents a substantial investment in the local area."

Headteacher Mr Dan Nixon said: “We were so excited to be given the opportunity to name some of the streets in our home town. The children were thoughtful and creative when suggesting ideas and we are very proud that many of them have been chosen. Thank you for asking us to take part in something so important.”

Councillor Gary McMaster: “It’s fantastic to see that Persimmons Homes have involved the local community in naming some of the streets on this new development, today’s children are tomorrow's future and by empowering children to name our streets not only sparks their creativity but also fosters a sense of community and belonging. Their fresh perspectives can bring a unique charm and character to our neighbourhoods."

Work on the Bradley Park site will commence in the coming months, with a show home set to open later this year.