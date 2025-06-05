Senior leaders from Focus-Trust tackle educational disadvantage through Yorks100

Jayde Weir, Vice Principal of Birstall Primary Academy, and Jen Rylance, Headteacher of Thornhill Junior and Infant School, are nearing the completion of an inspiring journey as part of the Reach Foundation’s prestigious Yorks100 programme, a bold initiative aimed at eradicating educational inequality in areas of high deprivation across Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both school leaders were encouraged to apply by Helen Rowland, CEO of Focus-Trust, and were quickly drawn to the programme’s ambitious mission.

Since joining in 2024, the pair have participated in a blend of in-person and online learning, including conferences, residentials, and international school visits. They have visited schools across London, Birmingham, and even New York during the Easter break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A core element of Yorks100 involves practical and community-rooted projects. Jayde and Jen conducted Asset Mapping and Listening Campaigns to better understand their local communities’ needs. The results have already informed strategic planning at a school and trust level, including improvements to recruitment processes and future community initiatives.

Tell us your news

The impact of the programme extends beyond strategy. Jayde and Jen reflect that their leadership has evolved significantly through exposure to real-world examples of schools making a meaningful difference in disadvantaged areas.

One of the most powerful outcomes of their experience has been the connections forged with fellow leaders. The Yorks100 cohort includes professionals from primary, secondary, and specialist settings.

Commenting on the experience, Jen Rylance said: “As we both work in areas of high disadvantage and have seen a huge impact on our communities since the COVID-19 pandemic, it inspired us to join and further develop our schools to benefit our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Thornhill, we hope to create a foundational hub to support families with day-to-day pressures and skill-building opportunities.

“It’s reinforced that our role as school leaders is about much more than education, with the decline in public services, schools must step up to meet a broader set of needs”

Jayde Weir added: “In Birstall, we are looking to establish a ‘Friends of Birstall’ group to bring key stakeholders together.

“The Yorks100 programme has strengthened our resolve: all children deserve an excellent education and the opportunity to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to be part of a movement that dares to imagine a more equal future for Yorkshire’s young people.”

Looking ahead, both leaders are committed to sustaining the momentum. They are exploring how to integrate school study tours into Focus-Trust’s professional development offer and will continue using community insight to shape future initiatives.