Sheffield is home to plenty of high-achieving schools, and new data shows many of them are helping their pupils achieve especially well in their GCSEs.

The Department for Education has just released its new preliminary 2024/25 key stage 4 performance figures for state-funded secondary schools - meaning the country’s best performing schools of most recent academic year can now be named. These look a little different than usual this year too.

Schools have been sorted using their Attainment 8 score - a purely performance-based figure derived from learners’ results in up to eight GCSE subjects - rather than the usual improvement-based Progress 8 score. This couldn’t be calculated, due to pandemic disruptions this cohort of learners faced.

To help local parents out, especially with the secondary school application deadline for next year just over a week away, we’ve taken a look at the schools across the Sheffield City Council area with the highest Attainment 8 scores this year. These scores go up to 90 and loosely align with GCSE 9-1 number grades, and we’ve limited our list to those which surpassed the national average of 45.9.

Grades aren’t the only way to measure school success, so we’ve also made sure each one on our league table had a positive mark in its latest Ofsted inspection. These are soon set to change, but for now, we’ve only included schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade before last September, or positive ratings across all categories if they’ve been inspected since. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded official standards.

Here were the 11 Sheffield area schools which met the mark:

1 . Mercia School At the top of the list for another year is Mercia, a secondary academy in the Nether Edge area, known for having incredibly high standards for pupil behaviour. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an Attainment 8 score of 68 – compared to a local average of 43.1 and a national average of 45.9. | Google Photo Sales

2 . High Storrs School Next is High Storrs, a secondary academy in the Ecclesall area. It was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an Attainment 8 score of 60.9 – compared to a local average of 43.1 and a national average of 45.9. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Tapton School This is a secondary academy in the Crosspool area. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was found to be ‘outstanding’ in all categories. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an Attainment 8 score of 57.9 – compared to a local average of 43.1 and a national average of 45.9. | Google Photo Sales