Sheffield primary school nursery will close its doors due to falling numbers of children enrolled

A Sheffield primary school nursery will be able to close its doors permanently in a decision prompted by falling numbers of children enrolled.

Springfield Nursery is part of Springfield Primary School in Cavendish Street, Broomhall.

The school applied to make the temporary closure of the nursery permanent because the number of children enrolled fell well below a sustainable level, Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee heard on Wednesday (February 6).

Council head of education and childcare commissioning Matthew Peers said that a community consultation had taken place that only got a response rate of 2.1%, which suggests that people locally understand the reasons for the closure. He said it would free up space to use the nursery as a community asset and help the school to manage its budget.

Co-headteacher Linda Joseph said: “We hope that the report gave you a clear and concise explanation of why we have come to this very difficult decision which was very considered.

“In the light of that very significant reduction, it was in the best interests of all concerned because it actually has allowed us to free up the space and we could provide other types of support for our community, which we have been doing and building on significantly.”

She said the school is now involved in a health project for early years children and families.

