Sheffield school’s controversial proposal for a new MUGA approved despite objections from parents

A controversial proposal by a Sheffield school to build a second multi-use games area (MUGA) on its grounds has been approved, despite strong opposition from parents and local residents.

Ecclesfield Primary School, located on High Storrs Road, received the green light from Sheffield City Council’s planning committee during a meeting on Tuesday (April 29).

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the proposed MUGA will measure approximately 45 metres by 30 metres and will be situated along the eastern boundary of the school site, adjacent to properties on Edale Road.

The plan has sparked significant backlash from members of the local community, who raised concerns about potential drainage issues, increased flooding risk, and the loss of natural biodiversity.

The proposed new MUGA's position on the school's grounds.

At the meeting, Ann Blanchflower, representing a local group, highlighted that flooding had already been a problem for nearby residents. She said the development made some homeowners anxious given the area’s history of flooding.

She added one owner who had suffered from flooding had been told the school would upgrade the field but now “there has now been a complete U-turn on their original outline design and they have selected infiltration.”

She asked the councillors: “Would this satisfy you if it were your house and would building a huge construction of a MUGA give you confidence that this would reduce or in fact increase the risk, especially using infiltration methods?”

Ms Blanchflower described the application as “irresponsible” and “unacceptable” — warning that it would permanently destroy the natural grass field.

During discussions, Coun Tony Downing questioned officers on whether they were confident the proposed underground infrastructure would effectively manage excess water and prevent flooding.

He was told that the design engineer had provided assurances, supported by calculations, that the system would function as intended. Additional water storage had also been built into the infiltration structure as a precautionary measure.

However, not all councillors were convinced. Coun Richard Williams voiced his doubts, calling the plan “a bit of a leap of faith,” and asked what options would be available to residents if the system failed.

Victoria Clayton from legal services clarified that in such cases, affected landowners would need to take the issue up directly with the responsible party.

Coun Laura Moynahan, who had previously called for a deferment over drainage concerns, said the committee had now received “significant reassurances” from experts and therefore supported the application.

In contrast, her Labour colleague, Coun Janet Ridler, said she did not believe the concerns raised by residents had been fully addressed.

Echoing this sentiment, Green Party councillor Mariaenne Elliott also said she did not have “enough confidence in the drainage proposals.”