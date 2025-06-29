Sheffield teacher welcomed back into the profession as the government pushes further recruitment

A teacher who felt like he had to give up on his career after suffering with Long-COVID has been welcomed back into teaching, as the government reveals new figures for recruitment. Christopher Leffler returned to the classroom earlier this year after leaving the profession in 2020 after he contracted COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic, which ended up developing into Long-COVID. Due to his illness, he was off work for several months and despite attempts to return to the classroom he never felt physically fit enough.

Christopher made the decision to give up on the career he’d wanted to pursue since he was a teenager. Teaching was something he'd considered as young as sixteen, and he did a variety of part-time jobs working with children and young people while at university.

The University of Sheffield PhD graduate said: “I essentially got side-tracked by my love of research, but when that finished, it felt like a very natural transition to move into teaching. While I’d been considering a career in higher education, those jobs were hard to come by, and I increasingly came to realise that I could have a more powerful impact on young people's lives by teaching at a far earlier stage.

“I found myself drawn to schools in disadvantaged areas, as I really felt they were places where I could make a significant difference."

After leaving teaching in 2020, Christopher joined his brother in setting up a recruitment start-up and was involved in admin, finance, marketing and the general day to day running of the offices in London and Sheffield. He spent three and a half years helping his brother launch this buisness as he completed his rehabilitation.

As much as he enjoyed the world of business, teaching really is where Christopher felt most suited, and missed the personal rewards and that sense of public service.

“My mum is a nurse, my dad was in the RAF, and my grandparents included a vicar, a mental health nurse, and a carer.

“I think that tradition of looking after and supporting people runs really deep, and it was a strong pull to return.”

His ambitions to return were supported by the Department for Education’s (DfE) Return to Teaching Advisory Service (RTTA). They provided Christopher with a wealth of resources and support to help make the application process smooth and hassle-free. A lot of the research he would otherwise have had to do himself was already taken care of, and this meant he could focus his time on actually searching and applying.

"Having a mentor coach me through writing my application, preparing for interview, and handling a job offer meant I could progress with confidence. Teaching has such a unique application process that, even having worked in recruitment, I felt out of my depth.

"The RTTA gave me the confidence that I'd be welcomed back into the profession and would slot back in fairly seamlessly. I was nervous that my forced departure due to Long COVID might be viewed negatively, or that my skills might be considered out of date. The RTTA was a real champion for me and helped me to see the value in my change of direction, and the result was getting a job far sooner than I'd anticipated."

In January 2025, Christopher secured a position as Teacher of Modern Foreign Languages at Sheffield Park Academy, part of the United Learning academy trust.

A recent report from the government department found that people are continuing to return to teaching in state-funded school, with 17,274 teachers returning in 2024, the highest number since 2014/15.

“I’m so happy to be back in the classroom,” he said.

“Even when I have a bad day in the classroom, I can still draw satisfaction from knowing that I provided the students in my care with a safe and stimulating environment and being an adult who really cares about them and their wellbeing.”

Catherine McKinnell, Schools Minister added: “Having the best and brightest teachers in our classrooms is fundamental in delivering excellence, everywhere for every child as part of our Plan for Change.

"The figures speak for themselves – more talented teachers, like Christopher, are returning to classrooms than at any point in the last ten years. This is great news and means we are making strong progress on our pledge to recruit an additional 6,500 teachers which will be vital to improving children's life chances and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

“Our vision is to make teaching an established, attractive profession that talented people aspire to join and remain in. By bringing teaching back to the forefront of national life, we're ensuring every child has access to the education they deserve, regardless of their background or where they live."